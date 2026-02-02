Energy system accident in Kyiv leaves about 80 buildings without heat – Klytschko

In Kyiv, about 80 residential buildings currently remain without heat supply following the accident in Ukraine’s energy system that occurred on January 31.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

About 80 buildings still without heat

"In the capital, about 80 buildings are currently without heat following the accident in Ukraine’s energy system that occurred last Saturday," the mayor said.

As noted, 3,419 multi-storey apartment buildings were left without heating last Saturday.

Municipal services workers and energy specialists are working around the clock to reconnect buildings to the heat supply.

Read more: Kyiv returns to temporary power outage schedules, - DTEK

Emergency response work

Emergency response work is also underway to restore heating in multi-storey apartment buildings where emergency situations occur due to severe frosts and disruptions in electricity supply.

Read more: Kyiv cancels emergency power outages, Yasno says