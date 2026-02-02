Kyiv cancels emergency power outages, Yasno says

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv on February 2 have been canceled.

This was reported by energy supply company Yasno, Censor.NET reports.

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The company noted that temporary power outage schedules are being applied in the city again.

Earlier this morning, emergency outages were reported in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Read more: There were no targeted strikes by Russian Federation on energy infrastructure over past day, - Zelenskyy

Background

As reported, on the morning of January 31, metro service was halted due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency outages.

According to Kyivvodokanal, all of Kyiv was without water supply due to an accident in the power system.

According to media reports, Ukraine experienced a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power system.

The Ministry of Energy promises that the electricity supply will return within the next 2–3 hours.

Later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system was gradually being restored after the accident.

On the evening of January 31, energy workers restored the electricity supply in all regions of Ukraine after a system accident that occurred on Saturday morning.

Read more: Kyiv returns to temporary power outage schedules, - DTEK