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Kyiv cancels emergency power outages, Yasno says
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv on February 2 have been canceled.
This was reported by energy supply company Yasno, Censor.NET reports.
The company noted that temporary power outage schedules are being applied in the city again.
- Earlier this morning, emergency outages were reported in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
Background
- As reported, on the morning of January 31, metro service was halted due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency outages.
- According to Kyivvodokanal, all of Kyiv was without water supply due to an accident in the power system.
- According to media reports, Ukraine experienced a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power system.
- The Ministry of Energy promises that the electricity supply will return within the next 2–3 hours.
- Later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system was gradually being restored after the accident.
- On the evening of January 31, energy workers restored the electricity supply in all regions of Ukraine after a system accident that occurred on Saturday morning.
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