Kharkiv Metro to become a 24/7 "Point of Invincibility"

Kharkiv Metro stations will operate around the clock as "Points of Invincibility" for city residents.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The decision was made due to the difficult power supply situation and the risk of new attacks.

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Metro and city aid points

According to the mayor, residents will be able to come to the metro at any time. A total of 101 "Points of Invincibility" are already operating in the city. If needed, another 50 tents will be deployed.

"People will be able to come to the metro around the clock and receive all necessary assistance," Ihor Terekhov stressed.

Kharkiv also has 40 distribution points providing free hot meals. They operate in different districts of the city. The city authorities coordinate their work with volunteers.

Read more: Russian troops destroy major energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, Terekhov says

Support from Ukrzaliznytsia and the energy situation

The city has an arrangement with Ukrzaliznytsia on a mobile aid point. It has been set up on a train. It currently consists of six carriages for 300 people. Additional trains will be brought in if needed.

As a reminder, as a result of the massive shelling of Kharkiv region and Kharkiv on February 3, critical facilities of Kharkiv TPP-5 of a private joint-stock company were damaged, as well as the Kharkivska and Zalyutyne electrical substations.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this at a meeting of the city commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations.

An emergency situation was introduced in Kharkiv after the Russian attack on February 3.

Read more: Russia shelled suburbs of Kharkiv: one dead and injuries reported (updated)