Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys hopes that the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia will be "ambitious."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LRT.

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What is known?

Budris believes that the EU should increase pressure on Moscow, as the US has taken a tougher stance in some respects.

Paradoxically, despite all the criticism and disappointment directed at the United States, it is doing more than the European Union in terms of sanctions against Russia.

I hope that this 20th package, dedicated to the anniversary of the war, will finally be ambitious and not just tread water," the foreign minister explained.

Read more: New EU sanctions against Russia may be announced next week

During his visit to Washington, Budris called on US officials to strengthen sanctions against Moscow and put pressure on the EU to act more decisively.

"It is not Ukraine that should be pressured. Ukrainians have already done everything they could. They are open, they are interested, and they are negotiating in Abu Dhabi. Let's put pressure on President Putin," he concluded.

What preceded it?

Earlier, media outlets reported that the EU plans to adopt a 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24.

German Foreign Minister Wadefu stated that the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia will target Russia's energy revenues and its "shadow fleet."

Read more: 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia will target Russia’s energy revenues and "shadow fleet," - Wadephul