Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 69 Enemy UAVs out of 101. Attack continues, - Air Force

On the night of February 8, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 101 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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It is noted that about 70% of all drones are "Shaheds".

Where did the Russians come from?

According to the Air Force, the occupiers attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo – Russian Federation.

See more: Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 24 missiles and 382 enemy UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

The result of the work of the air defense forces

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., Air Defense Forces shot down/suppressed 69 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

32 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, and debris was recorded falling at one location.

See more: Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 24 missiles and 382 enemy UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

"The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow the safety rules!" - added the Air Force.