Danger from generators: four people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Ukraine over weekend

Over the weekend of 7–8 February, nine cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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Four people died as a result of the so-called "silent killer." Among the victims are families with young children. The tragedies occurred in eight regions, mainly in rural areas.

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Children and entire families were affected

On 8 February, four people were injured in the village of Zhukivtsi, Kyiv region, due to a violation of the rules for using a generator. Among them were two children born in 2024 and 2025.

Four people died in Ternopil and Vinnytsia regions due to faulty heating. Two fatalities were recorded in each region.

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Generators remain the main threat

The State Emergency Service reported that the main cause of the tragedies was the improper use of alternative energy sources. Most often, this refers to generators, which were involved in five incidents.

People install them too close to windows or use them directly indoors. "The main reasons are violations of the rules for operating generators and heating systems," the State Emergency Service emphasised.

Earlier, we reported that an entire family died in the Kyiv region due to a generator operating in their apartment.

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