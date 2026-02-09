Sentence of "Servant of People" Hunko was changed: 4 years in prison instead of 7

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has changed the sentence handed down to MP Anatolii Hunko for corruption.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"To sentence Anatolii Hunko to four years' imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the exercise of public authority for a period of three years," the judge read out the verdict.

The court also ruled to take him into custody immediately.

The ruling may be appealed in the Criminal Cassation Court of the Supreme Court within three months.

Read more: "Servant of People" Hunko served with suspicion over land theft. PHOTO

MP Hunko's case

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