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Sentence of "Servant of People" Hunko was changed: 4 years in prison instead of 7
The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has changed the sentence handed down to MP Anatolii Hunko for corruption.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
"To sentence Anatolii Hunko to four years' imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the exercise of public authority for a period of three years," the judge read out the verdict.
The court also ruled to take him into custody immediately.
The ruling may be appealed in the Criminal Cassation Court of the Supreme Court within three months.
MP Hunko's case
- As a reminder, on 8 August 2023, Hunko was caught receiving a bribe of $85,000. An audio recording was later published in which he mentions the amount of the bribe. Hunko was expelled from the "Servant of the People" faction. The Council dissolved the investigative commission under his leadership.
- In March 2025, Hunko was sentenced to seven years in prison.
- It is known that on 4 February, Hunko was also exposed for schemes involving land belonging to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences worth 30 million hryvnias, and another suspicion was reported.
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