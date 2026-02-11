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Air Defense neutralized 112 of 129 UAVs launched by Russians, - Air Force

The Shahed attack on February 11: how did the air defense work?

Russian occupiers have launched more than 120 UAVs of various types over Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

The enemy attacked with 129 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Donetsk (TOT Ukraine).

About 80 of them are "Shaheds".

Read: Over 95,000 residents of Odesa region left without power due to Russian strikes

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 08:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 112 enemy UAVs.

15 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read more: In some regions, air defense operations are being completely overhauled. Changes coming to front supplies – Zelenskyy

Атака шахедів 11 лютого: як відпрацювала ППО?

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