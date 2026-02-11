Air Defense neutralized 112 of 129 UAVs launched by Russians, - Air Force
Russian occupiers have launched more than 120 UAVs of various types over Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The enemy attacked with 129 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Donetsk (TOT Ukraine).
About 80 of them are "Shaheds".
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 08:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 112 enemy UAVs.
15 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations.
The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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