In a number of European countries, the prevailing opinion is that Russia will be able to win the war against Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), writes Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

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According to the survey results, in 7 out of 12 countries where the research was conducted (Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Bulgaria), a double-digit percentage of respondents believe in Russia's military victory. The most pessimistic indicators for Ukraine were recorded in Bulgaria, where 30% of respondents believe that Russia will win.

At the same time, belief in Ukraine's victory is actually characteristic only of Ukrainians themselves: 21% of respondents in Ukraine chose this option. There are no such indicators in other countries—the closest results were demonstrated by Estonia and Portugal, with 8% each.

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The article also draws attention to the results in Portugal: 30% of respondents expect the war to continue for a year, while 51% predict the signing of a peace agreement.

"Even in Hungary, where the country's leadership openly pursues an anti-Ukrainian policy, this is not the case, with "only" 14% expecting the Kremlin to win," the article says.

The survey was conducted in November 2025 in 11 NATO countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Denmark, Estonia, Portugal, Hungary, and Bulgaria), as well as in two countries outside the Alliance—Ukraine and Switzerland.

Read more: 69% of Ukrainians believe that Russia seeks physical destruction of Ukrainians - KIIS poll