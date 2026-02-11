Poland will not join Trump’s "Peace Council," - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his country would not join the "Peace Council" initiated by US President Donald Trump, but would explore the possibility.

This was reported by the Onet portal, according to Censor.NET.

Before the Security Council meeting convened by Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Tusk confirmed that Poland's participation in the Trump-led organization is not currently being considered.

"The time has come to state clearly and unequivocally that, under the current circumstances, Poland will not join the Peace Council, but we will analyze the situation flexibly and openly. Our relations with the United States are and will remain our priority. If circumstances change, we do not rule out any scenario," the prime minister said.

Tusk also said that he had received information about preparations for the inaugural meeting of the "Peace Council," which will take place on February 19 in Washington. The invitation is also addressed to Polish officials. According to him, if President Nawrocki participates in the event, he must follow the government's instructions.

"If the president decides to attend the meeting in the United States on February 19 as a witness, he will, of course, receive a full dossier from the government on further actions," the Polish prime minister added.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki initiated the convening of the National Security Council.

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Donald Trump's "Peace Council"