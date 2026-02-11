Arctic security issues should not distract EU from Ukraine, - Kallas

Despite the importance of security in the Arctic, the most pressing challenge for the European Union remains in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas ahead of the EU Council meeting on February 11 in Brussels, citing correspondents from European Truth.

According to her, security issues in the Arctic should not distract attention from Russia's war against Ukraine. The European Union, together with its NATO partners, is working on a new Arctic strategy.

Ukraine remains a priority

Kallas noted that the new strategy will differ from previous approaches. Previously, the focus was on climate, research, fisheries, and ecology. Security issues were not a key concern.

"We in the European Union are also developing our new Arctic strategy. Previous ones focused on climate and the environment, but not on security. At the same time, this should not distract attention from the most pressing threats – and that, of course, is Ukraine," she stressed.

Read more: Britain to double military presence in Norway due to Russian threat in Arctic - BBC

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