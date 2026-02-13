Heraskevych reported wave of threats from Russia after "helmet of remembrance" scandal: "I am receiving many messages from Russians"

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevich said that before and after the scandal with his disqualification over the "memory helmet," he has been receiving a large number of negative messages from Russians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne Sport.

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According to the athlete, the wave of criticism has been going on for a long time and is related not only to the latest decision to disqualify him, but also to his active position on the suspension of Russian representatives from international competitions.

"I receive a lot of messages from Russians, but also during our work I was very actively involved in matters related to the suspension of Russian athletes. I also receive quite nasty comments from Russian officials, from propagandist Degtyarev," said Heraskevych.

Read more: IOC restores Heraskevych’s accreditation for Olympics-2026 but not right to compete

The story of disqualification at the 2026 Games

Heraskevych was previously disqualified before his first race at the 2026 Olympics. The reason was the athlete's intention to compete in the "Helmet of Remembrance".

The day before, the IOC banned the use of this piece of equipment. In case of violation, the Ukrainian faced disqualification.

The situation caused a stir in the sporting community.

Read more: Heraskevych goes out for Olympic training in "helmet of memory" despite IOC ban