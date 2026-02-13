China to provide Ukraine with package of humanitarian energy aid – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich.

Sybiga announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"In Munich, I had a substantive and productive meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

We focused on ways to develop mutually beneficial trade and bilateral relations based on mutual respect for territorial integrity," the statement said.

Read more: Trump shared details of conversation with Xi Jinping: they also talked about Russia’s war against Ukraine.

China's role in ending the war

Sybiha confirmed Ukraine's interest in contacts with China at the highest level.



"We discussed peace efforts and China's important role in helping to end the war. I informed my Chinese colleague about the situation on the front lines, Russian attacks on our energy system and the damage caused to Chinese companies as a result of Russian strikes," the Ukrainian minister said.

Read more: Trump and Xi Jinping had phone conversation, - Reuters

Assistance to Ukraine

In addition, Sybyga thanked Beijing for its decision to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy aid.

"I also invited Minister Wang Yi to visit Ukraine and thanked him for his invitation to visit China," the Ukrainian foreign minister added.

Read more: China has influence over Russia and can help end war in Ukraine, - Finnish Prime Minister Orpo

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