If Russia invades Estonia, we will take war to their territory, - Tsahkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that claims that his country is one of the most vulnerable in Europe to potential Russian aggression are not true.

He said this in an interview with DW, according to Censor.NET.

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Commenting on the assumption that Estonia could be one of the first targets of a possible Russian invasion, Tsahkna acknowledged that if one looks only at the map, such logic may seem obvious. At the same time, he stressed that in reality, the country is actively strengthening its defence capabilities.

According to the minister, NATO is now stronger than ever, and new defence plans do not involve passive waiting, but a clear algorithm of actions in case of a threat.

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"If Russia invades our territory, we will resist and take the war to Russian territory," said the Estonian Foreign Minister.

At the same time, he noted that he was concerned about the political resolve of European countries. In his opinion, the key question is whether Europe is ready to make difficult decisions and strengthen its own security.

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Negatiations with Russia

Tsahkna also criticised the idea of negotiating with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin without a clear strategy. According to him, such a policy has been pursued for decades and has yielded no results other than new wars and even more aggressive behaviour from Moscow.

The minister warned against seeking a special EU envoy for contacts with the Kremlin, believing that such steps could only weaken the positions of Europe and Ukraine.

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