Several dozen occupiers are concentrated in one specific neighbourhood of Kupiansk, - Trehubov
Several dozen occupiers are concentrated in one specific neighbourhood of Kupiansk.
This was stated on air during a telethon by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Group, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Yesterday, 22 enemy callsigns were recorded directly in the city, that is 22 radios. In fact, there are more of them, but we are inclined to believe that there are several dozen people," he said.
All the occupiers are concentrated in one specific neighborhood—tall buildings north of the city center, near the hospital.
"They cannot take active action, but they are trying to survive on supplies delivered by air," Trehubov added.
At the same time, the enemy continues its unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of the Defence Forces, in particular in the east of Kupiansk and in the Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi area.
"We can say with sufficient confidence that we control the city and that the Russian Federation's attempts to counter the Ukrainians have failed," Trehubov said.
What preceded it?
- According to the CMA, more than a thousand residents remain in the Kupiansk community, but there is no contact with them.
- It was reported that in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Russian troops are finally localised in one neighbourhood.
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