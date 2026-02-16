The Russian authorities consider Europe's statements about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny to be biased and unfounded.

This was reported by Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's spokesperson, according to Censor.NET.

"We naturally do not accept such accusations; we disagree with them. We consider them biased and unfounded. And we categorically reject them," said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that the European Union is allegedly trying to divert attention from the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with new information about Navalny.

What preceded it?

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden issued a joint statement on the death of Alexei Navalny. They said that according to laboratory tests, the Kremlin critic died as a result of exposure to a poisonous tree frog native to Ecuador.

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The death of Alexei Navalny