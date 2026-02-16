Russia strikes transport infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih (updated)

On the evening of Monday, 16 February, Russia launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET informs.

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He urged residents to remain in shelters until the all-clear is given.

UPDATE

Later, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported that Russia had struck transport infrastructure.

Preliminarily, no casualties have been reported.

Attack on Ukraine

On the evening of 16 February, a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities is also ongoing.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Air raid sirens are sounding in a number of regions.

At 7:58 p.m., a high-speed aerial target heading toward Kryvyi Rih was reported.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Earlier, President Zelenskyy instructed Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Anatolii Kryvonozhko, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Head of Ukrenergo Vitalii Zaichenko to prepare the necessary additional protective measures during the day, taking into account intelligence information about Russia’s preparation of a massive strike.

See more: Ruscists attacked Kryvyi Rih with missile: five people injured, including one-and-half-year-old boy (updated)