Bail for former judge Tandyr, who killed National Guard soldier at checkpoint, was reduced from 120 million hryvnia to 20 million hryvnia

The court reduced the bail amount for Oleksii Tandyr, former head of the Makariv District Court in Kyiv Oblast, who is accused of causing a fatal traffic accident, from nearly UAH 120 million to UAH 20 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Babel.

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Tandyr himself asked the court to release him from custody on personal commitment.

His lawyers requested that the preventive measure be completely lifted.

The lawyers referred to the fact that the ECHR recognised that keeping Tandyr in court for 2.8 years violates the Convention on Human Rights.

The lawyers also noted that the ECHR recognised that there was no evidence that Tandyr would flee from court, pressure witnesses or distort evidence if he were released from pre-trial detention. This was precisely how the prosecutor argued for the need to keep Tandyr in pre-trial detention.

Representatives of the deceased Bondarenko reminded the court that Tandyr and his lawyers were delaying the process: only 50 of the 100 scheduled hearings had taken place because the lawyers did not show up, resigned and constantly filed motions to recuse the judge.

Witnesses also testified in court, confirming that Tandyr smelled of alcohol after the accident. At the checkpoint, he said that he was not behind the wheel, and when asked if he knew that he smelled of alcohol, he replied, "I know."

Read more: Former judge Tandyr, who fatally struck National Guard soldier at checkpoint, was allowed to leave detention centre on bail of 119 million hryvnia

The case of Judge Oleksii Tandyr

On the night of 26 May 2023, Oleksii Tandyr, a judge of the Makariv District Court, killed a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint in Kyiv while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The SBI reported that the judge refused to undergo a medical examination.

The PROSUD project noted that Tandyr had previously been known for releasing a large number of drivers who were driving while intoxicated.

On 27 May, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded Judge Oleksii Tandyr in custody. According to the expert examination, the former judge was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Tandyr subsequently requested to be sent to the army instead of a pre-trial detention centre.

In June 2024, it was reported that the High Council of Justice had dismissed Oleksii Tandyr, a judge of the Makariv Court, who had killed a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

On 24 January 2026, the ECHR ruled that Tandyr's detention without bail violated Article 5 of the Convention on Human Rights and awarded him €2,100 in compensation.

On 26 January, former judge Tandyr, who killed a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint, was allowed to leave the detention centre on bail of 119 million hryvnia.