Work with USA on "Prosperity Plan" and "Drone deal" continues - Ukraine’s MFA

Ukraine and the United States are continuing their work on the "Prosperity Plan," specifically refining certain nuances.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Censor.NET.

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Details

"As far as I know, certain legal and technical aspects of the Prosperity Plan are currently being finalized. This is not so much about politics as it is about clarifying specific legal and technical nuances. Regarding the 'drone deal'—work with the United States in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles is ongoing. I can confirm this," he noted.

According to Tykhyi, American partners have already familiarized themselves with several Ukrainian developments and have even conducted testing.

"It has been agreed to move forward in this direction as of now. I cannot publicly comment on the specific parameters of the agreement for obvious reasons. However, I can confirm that the dialogue is very active and constructive," the MFA spokesperson concluded.

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Background

As previously reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that U.S. President Donald Trump is focusing on Ukraine's economic recovery and considers job creation a key task following the conclusion of the active phase of the war.

According to Zelenskyy, economy and reconstruction issues were among the primary topics during discussions with the American side in late December of last year. He also announced that the joint package of decisions has been named the "Prosperity Package." It covers economic recovery, the creation of new jobs, and the restoration of normal life in Ukraine.

In late January, Ukraine and the U.S. agreed at the working level on a political document for Ukraine's "Prosperity Plan," totaling up to $800 billion.

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