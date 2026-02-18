Approximately 40 occupiers remain encircled in Kupiansk, Trehubov says
In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, up to 40 Russian servicemen remain encircled and are able only to defend themselves.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by a spokesperson for the Joint Forces grouping Viktor Trehubov.
Up to 40 occupiers in Kupiansk
"As of yesterday – 16 active call signs. We will assume that not everyone has a radio… the day before yesterday, there were more. We will assume there are about 30–35, maybe 40. And those who are there are not in ideal health," the spokesperson said.
Occupiers can only defend themselves
Trehubov noted that Russian forces have taken positions in several buildings north of central Kupiansk and can only defend themselves. In addition, any attempts at reinforcement are unsuccessful due to the complete severing of communication links with the city.
"The maximum they can do is deliver equipment and ammunition using UAVs," he added.
Background
- According to the Military Administration, more than a thousand residents remain in the Kupiansk community, but there is no communication with them.
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It was previously reported that in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Russian troops have been fully localised within a single city block.
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