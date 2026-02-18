Approximately 40 occupiers remain encircled in Kupiansk, Trehubov says

In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, up to 40 Russian servicemen remain encircled and are able only to defend themselves.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by a spokesperson for the Joint Forces grouping Viktor Trehubov.

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Up to 40 occupiers in Kupiansk

"As of yesterday – 16 active call signs. We will assume that not everyone has a radio… the day before yesterday, there were more. We will assume there are about 30–35, maybe 40. And those who are there are not in ideal health," the spokesperson said.

Read more: AFU are launching counterattacks in Zaporizhzhia direction, - Defence Forces

Occupiers can only defend themselves

Trehubov noted that Russian forces have taken positions in several buildings north of central Kupiansk and can only defend themselves. In addition, any attempts at reinforcement are unsuccessful due to the complete severing of communication links with the city.

"The maximum they can do is deliver equipment and ammunition using UAVs," he added.

Read more: 102 combat engagements on front: enemy most active in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

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