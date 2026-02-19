Russia launched 37 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces neutralised 29 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 19 February, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 37 UAVs of various types.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Thus, the enemy launched 37 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of UAVs from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, and the TOT Donetsk.
About 20 of them were Shahed UAVs.
How did air defence work?
As of 08:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 29 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of UAVs in the north, south and east of the country.
Strike UAVs were recorded hitting four locations.
The enemy attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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