There is too much talk about nuclear weapons in EU, keep your mouth shut - Belgian Defense Minister Franken

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken believes that European leaders talk too much about nuclear weapons.

He reported this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Earlier, Chancellor Merz rejected the possibility of developing German nuclear deterrence, but said that German fighter jets could potentially carry French and British nuclear weapons.

"When it comes to nuclear deterrence, I really don't understand why European leaders talk so much. It's stupid. Please keep your mouths shut," Franken commented on Merz's words.

Read more: Security guarantees for Ukraine do not include "nuclear umbrella," - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?