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There is too much talk about nuclear weapons in EU, keep your mouth shut - Belgian Defense Minister Franken
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken believes that European leaders talk too much about nuclear weapons.
He reported this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Earlier, Chancellor Merz rejected the possibility of developing German nuclear deterrence, but said that German fighter jets could potentially carry French and British nuclear weapons.
"When it comes to nuclear deterrence, I really don't understand why European leaders talk so much. It's stupid. Please keep your mouths shut," Franken commented on Merz's words.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Politico reported that European countries are discussing their own nuclear deterrence due to doubts in the US.
- Polish President Nawrocki believes that the country should pursue the path of developing its own nuclear capabilities.
- Chancellor Merz suggested that Germany could provide its fighter jets for French and British nuclear warheads.
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