Day in Kharkiv region: two police officers died during evacuation, and bodies of three people were recovered from rubble in Malynivka. PHOTO

Over the past day, 20 February 2026, the city of Kharkiv and 10 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Synyehubov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

According to the RMA, five people were injured as a result of the shelling.

A 70-year-old woman was injured in the village of Bezruky, Derhachi community; a 65-year-old and a 70-year-old man were injured in the village of Seredniy Burluk, Velykoburlutsk community; a 46-year-old and a 43-year-old man were injured in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy.

Also, in the village of Seredniy Burluk, two police officers from the White Angels unit were killed during the evacuation.

In the village of Malynivka, rescuers recovered the bodies of three people from the rubble.

It is also noted that the enemy attacked the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv with UAVs.

Watch more: Three killed and two injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS (updated)

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

4 UAVs of the Geran-2 type;

8 FPV drones;

4 UAVs (type to be determined).

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In Kharkiv, the roofs and windows of two apartment buildings and one private house were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, a private house was damaged (village of Ivashky);

In the Kupianskyi district, a private house, a grain storage facility (Nova Oleksandrivka), a car (Seredniy Burluk village), and a private house (Prykolotne village) were damaged.

in the Izium district, two private houses and a car (village of Horokhovatka) were damaged.

See also: Enemy launches missile strike on Kharkiv: high-rise buildings damaged