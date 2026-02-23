Idea of Ukraine’s "political accession" to EU in 2027 exists, - Dombrovskis

The European Commission has a plan that could grant Ukraine partial EU membership as early as 2027.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis, according to Censor.NET, citing LIGA.net.

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According to him, there are indeed considerations regarding "political accession" (when a country joins after fulfilling the basic criteria and completes sectoral integration later).

"At this stage, these are more ideas and considerations. Nothing has been formalized or set in stone yet," Dombrovskis noted.

The European Commissioner said that the European Union is ready to work towards eventually making Ukraine a full member, while at the same time seeking ways to integrate Ukraine into the EU single market while negotiations are still ongoing.

At the same time, he avoided answering the question of whether Ukraine's integration into the EU is really possible in 2027.

Read more: Kallas: EU not ready to give Ukraine specific date for accession

Statements on the date of Ukraine's accession to the EU