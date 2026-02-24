Two people killed in air strike in Kharkiv region, including children among victims

Two people were killed and three others were injured in an air strike in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Telegram channel of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Read more on our Telegram channel

According to the investigation, on 22 February, Russian armed forces struck the village of Novoosynove. A 59-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son were killed. A 13-year-old girl, a 33-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child, who was diagnosed with acute stress reaction, were injured.

"Documenting the consequences of the enemy attack is complicated by the difficult security situation," the prosecutor's office said.

Read more: Missile strike on Kharkiv: consequences are being clarified (updated)

Consequences for the population and residential infrastructure

Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the air strike. Access to the scene is difficult due to the danger to the lives of residents and rescuers. Law enforcement officers are trying to provide assistance to the victims and assess the damage.

Investigation and legal classification

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in the death of people, in accordance with Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Local police confirmed that the deceased were a mother and son.

Watch more: Russians were captured by phone: unique Khartiia operation in Kupiansk. VIDEO