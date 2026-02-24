Meeting of "Coalition of Willing" and "Ukraine - Northern Europe and Baltic States" summit to take place today in Kyiv, - OP
Today, 24 February, Kyiv will host a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" and a summit entitled "Ukraine – Northern Europe and the Baltic States."
This was announced to journalists by Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov, according to Censor.NET, citing Lb.ua.
Participants in the events will honour fallen soldiers and visit the destroyed power facility
"Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the First Lady, and foreign guests will take part in a prayer for Ukraine and honour the memory of fallen defenders. The guests will visit an energy infrastructure facility destroyed by Russian shelling. A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" and the "Ukraine - Northern Europe and Baltic States" summit will be held in Kyiv," Nykyforov said.
What preceded it?
Earlier it was reported that Von der Leyen, Costa and leaders of a number of EU countries had arrived in Kyiv.
Declaration on Multinational Forces
- Earlier, on 6 January, after a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer signed a declaration of intent to deploy multinational forces.
- The document provides for the creation of a legal basis for possible operations by partner countries' troops on Ukrainian territory in the event of a peace agreement.
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