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News meeting of the coalition of the willing
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Meeting of "Coalition of Willing" and "Ukraine - Northern Europe and Baltic States" summit to take place today in Kyiv, - OP

Nykyforov announced a meeting of the coalition of willing

Today, 24 February, Kyiv will host a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" and a summit entitled "Ukraine – Northern Europe and the Baltic States."

This was announced to journalists by Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov, according to Censor.NET, citing Lb.ua.

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Participants in the events will honour fallen soldiers and visit the destroyed power facility

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the First Lady, and foreign guests will take part in a prayer for Ukraine and honour the memory of fallen defenders. The guests will visit an energy infrastructure facility destroyed by Russian shelling. A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" and the "Ukraine - Northern Europe and Baltic States" summit will be held in Kyiv," Nykyforov said.

Read more: "Coalition of Willing" meeting scheduled for February 24 – Élysée Palace

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Von der Leyen, Costa and leaders of a number of EU countries had arrived in Kyiv.

Read more: Ukraine has agreed to multi-level plan to ensure ceasefire, - FT

Declaration on Multinational Forces

  • Earlier, on 6 January, after a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer signed a declaration of intent to deploy multinational forces.
  • The document provides for the creation of a legal basis for possible operations by partner countries' troops on Ukrainian territory in the event of a peace agreement.

Read more: US, speaking at "Coalition of Willing" on Ukraine, stated that it does not want to "take sides in conflict," - Belgian Prime Minister De Wever

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Serhii Nykyforov (31) Coalition of the willing (72)
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