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News Zelenskyy on territorial concessions Zelenskyy–Putin meeting
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Zelenskyy to Putin: I am ready for meeting. We must end war

Zelensky addresses Putin: ready for a meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is ready to meet with dictator Putin to end the war.

He made this statement in an interview with Tagesschau, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

He stated his readiness to compromise on a ceasefire and his openness to negotiations on Russia's territorial claims.

According to Zelenskyy, territorial issues can only be finally resolved between the heads of state.

"I have a simple message for Putin: I am ready to meet. We must end the war," the president said.

Watch more: Budanov on meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin: Russia has not yet given final answer. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Read more: Without direct contact at leadership level, it is impossible to reach agreement on territorial issues, - Zelenskyy

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9092) Vladimir Putin (4059) war in Ukraine (4938)
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