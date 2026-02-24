Zelenskyy to Putin: I am ready for meeting. We must end war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is ready to meet with dictator Putin to end the war.

He made this statement in an interview with Tagesschau, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

He stated his readiness to compromise on a ceasefire and his openness to negotiations on Russia's territorial claims.

According to Zelenskyy, territorial issues can only be finally resolved between the heads of state.

"I have a simple message for Putin: I am ready to meet. We must end the war," the president said.

Watch more: Budanov on meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin: Russia has not yet given final answer. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Earlier, Trump's special representative Witkoff stated that the summit between Zelenskyy and Putin could take place in three weeks. Trump may join.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that holding a trilateral meeting is important.

Read more: Without direct contact at leadership level, it is impossible to reach agreement on territorial issues, - Zelenskyy