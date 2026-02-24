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President of European Parliament signed €90 billion loan for Ukraine
The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, signed a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.
She reported this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to Metsola, the funds will be allocated to
- supporting the work of key public services;
- preserving Ukraine's defense capabilities;
- protecting the common security and freedom of Ukraine and the EU;
- achieving "genuine and lasting peace";
- "securing Ukraine's future in Europe";
What preceded it?
- On December 19, 2025, the European Council agreed to grant Ukraine a loan of €90 billion for 2026–2027 based on EU borrowing on capital markets secured by EU budget reserves.
- In order to receive funding, Ukraine must fulfill a number of conditions, including respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption.
- At the same time, weapons can only be purchased from European Union countries. If Ukraine needs weapons from third countries, they must conclude an agreement with the EU within the framework of SAFE or a partnership in the field of security and defense.
- On January 14, the European Commission approved a package of legislative proposals that will allow Ukraine to receive a €90 billion loan from the EU to cover its financial and military needs in 2026-2027.
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The first payment is expected at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026.
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