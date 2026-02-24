President of European Parliament signed €90 billion loan for Ukraine

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, signed a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.

She reported this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

Details

According to Metsola, the funds will be allocated to

supporting the work of key public services;

preserving Ukraine's defense capabilities;

protecting the common security and freedom of Ukraine and the EU;

achieving "genuine and lasting peace";

"securing Ukraine's future in Europe";

Read more: EU plans to allocate additional tranches of aid to Ukraine soon – European Commission

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