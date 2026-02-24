Costa: Ukraine will assess timing of resumption of transit via Druzhba oil pipeline

The President of the European Council, António Costa, announced an agreement with Ukraine on assessing the timing of the resumption of oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in his speech during a press conference in Kyiv, writes "European Truth".

"When an EU country has problems with a third country, it turns to the EU for help in resolving the issue. That is exactly what we are doing now. We have agreed that Ukraine will soon conduct an assessment of how much time is needed for recovery," Costa said.

EU position on loan for Ukraine

The President of the European Council called on Hungary to implement the decision to grant the loan. He also asked the European Commission to ensure that this decision is implemented in full.

Brussels emphasizes that the mechanisms for implementing European Council decisions must remain unchanged and that financial support for Ukraine is an important component of regional stability.

Ukraine proposes dialogue to resolve dispute

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Kyiv is ready to act constructively on the issue of oil transit.

According to him, Ukraine has already proposed several practical options for resolving the situation surrounding the Druzhba oil pipeline. These include both technical solutions and political dialogue at the highest level.

Sybiha said that Ukraine had repeatedly initiated a direct meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to normalize bilateral relations.

"We have repeatedly proposed to Hungary to hold a direct meeting between Prime Minister Orbán and President Zelenskyy to clear up their relations. But Budapest did not respond, choosing instead to issue public ultimatums and resort to blackmail," the foreign minister stressed.

See more: Drone attacked Tatarstan: "Kaleykino" oil pumping station was hit. PHOTO

Restoration of "Friendship"

Meanwhile, Ukraine has informed Transpetrol, the operator of Slovak oil pipelines, that the resumption of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline is scheduled for February 26.

This was reported by the Slovak Ministry of Economy. The ministry noted that it had expected the resumption of oil supplies via Druzhba a day earlier, on February 25, but Kyiv warned of a delay.

What preceded it?