Witkoff announced meeting with Umerov in Geneva on Thursday, February 26

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff announced a meeting with the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov, in Geneva this coming Thursday.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated during his online speech at a special YES meeting, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

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According to Witkoff, he will arrive in Switzerland alongside Jared Kushner. The primary purpose of the trip is negotiations with the Iranian side. At the same time, he confirmed plans to hold separate talks with the Ukrainian delegation.

"I spoke with Rustem Umerov, with whom I communicate almost daily, and requested permission from President Zelenskyy for a meeting in Geneva. The goal is to continue the conversation and explore various options on how we can reach a peace agreement," Witkoff stated.

He specified that following the talks in Switzerland, the Ukrainian side might visit the United States for further consultations.

Read more: Zelenskyy scheduled meeting of negotiating team for February 20

Negotiations on security guarantees

Regarding the talks themselves, the special envoy noted that the parties are paying particular attention to security issues. He emphasized that no peace agreement would make sense without clear and effective guarantees.

According to Witkoff, the US and European partners are discussing strong security protocols for Ukraine. The ultimate goal is to ensure Ukrainians can live in conditions of sustainable peace.

Read more: Donbas issue will be key at meeting in Abu Dhabi, - Zelenskyy

Agreement on prosperity and investment

Another focus of the negotiations is the Ukraine Prosperity Agreement. It envisions economic recovery, the development of industry and the energy sector, and the creation of modern digital infrastructure.

Witkoff reported that leadership from investment structures has been involved in the discussions. Specifically, the CEO of BlackRock has been invited. According to him, analysts predict a potential three-fold growth in Ukraine's GDP over ten years, provided there is a stable security situation and the implementation of reforms.

Meeting participants emphasized that the issues of security guarantees and economic recovery must be considered in parallel as components of a long-term strategy for supporting Ukraine.

Previously, Steve Witkoff stated that a personal meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could take place within the next three weeks. It is also not ruled out that Donald Trump may join the talks.

Read more: Trump commented on his meeting with Zelenskyy: "He wants to make deal"