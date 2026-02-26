During a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Chinese leader Xi Jinping stated that all parties should be equally involved in the peace talks on Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

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What is known?

Yes, in the words of Xi Jinping, the key is to adhere to the principle of seeking solutions through dialogue and negotiation.

"It is important to ensure equal participation of all parties in the negotiation process and lay a solid foundation for peace, take into account the legitimate concerns of all parties, strengthen the will for peace, and create conditions for building a solid architecture of common security," the Chinese leader is quoted as saying.

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