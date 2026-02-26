Xi Jinping on peace talks: It is necessary to take into account concerns of all parties
During a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Chinese leader Xi Jinping stated that all parties should be equally involved in the peace talks on Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.
What is known?
Yes, in the words of Xi Jinping, the key is to adhere to the principle of seeking solutions through dialogue and negotiation.
"It is important to ensure equal participation of all parties in the negotiation process and lay a solid foundation for peace, take into account the legitimate concerns of all parties, strengthen the will for peace, and create conditions for building a solid architecture of common security," the Chinese leader is quoted as saying.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that China is currently not showing any willingness to join the peace track and, on the contrary, is increasing its imports of Russian energy resources.
- It was also reported that Ukraine sees no signs that China would benefit from an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war. Beijing and Moscow are stepping up their cooperation.
- Zelenskyy has also already noted that China could end Russia's war against Ukraine, but has no desire to do so.
- In response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that he does not see China's willingness to join the peace process, China said that it supports communication with both Ukraine and Russia.
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