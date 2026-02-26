Enemy struck with ballistic missiles from Crimea. Ships are not being deployed to Black Sea for combat duty, - Pletenchuk

On the night of February 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic and hypersonic missiles from Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on television by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"From the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, the enemy used both ballistic weapons and hypersonic missiles, which once again confirms that the Russians are using the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea as a springboard for strikes on the territory of Ukraine," Pletenchuk said.

No enemy warships have been detected in the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Enemy bases are guarded by Raptor or Grachonok-class boats. As of this morning, no enemy warships have been spotted in the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. There have been no launches from sea-based carriers either.

"As for large units, we can already say that this month they were used once when they were taken out to sea. In total, there have been three cases of shipboard composition use since the beginning of the year," Pletenchuk said.

Read more: Most of missiles were shot down today because partners sent some of missiles to air defense, - Zelenskyy

Heavy shelling on February 26

On February 26, Russia carried out another combined attack on Ukrainian territory, using strike drones and various types of missiles. Residential areas and industrial enterprises in several regions were hit.

Zaporizhzhia. The city was attacked by drones. Nine people were injured. Residential high-rise buildings and shopping centers were damaged, and fires broke out.

Kharkiv region. The region was attacked by Russian drones and missiles. Hits were recorded in several districts of Kharkiv and in the village of Rai-Olenivka in the Kharkiv district. According to preliminary data, 14 people were injured, including a child. Apartment buildings and private homes were damaged.

Poltava region. Hits on industrial facilities and the private sector in the city of Poltava and the region have been recorded. Production equipment, a residential building, and power lines have been damaged.

Odesa region. An energy facility was damaged as a result of an enemy attack.

Kyiv. Several areas of the capital suffered fires and destruction as a result of the attack. A two-story residential building burned down in the Pecherskyi district, and windows and doors in a high-rise building were damaged by the blast wave in the Darnytskyi district.

See more: There was tough conversation about work of mobile fire groups during Russian attack, - Zelenskyy