Scheme to embezzle over 50 million hryvnias during renovation of Trypilska TPP has been uncovered, - SSU. PHOTOS

A scheme to embezzle funds intended for the restoration of the energy infrastructure of the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant has been uncovered.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is noted that the participants in the "scheme" embezzled more than UAH 50 million allocated for emergency repair work after Russian shelling.

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Who is involved?

According to the SSU, the "scheme" was organised by the heads of two contracting companies that carried out construction and installation work at heat-generating facilities.

"Between 2023 and 2025, the companies won tenders and signed contracts for state orders to rebuild the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant for a total amount of over UAH 500 million.

According to the case file, the dealers artificially inflated the cost of services, building materials and technical equipment during the repair of the energy facility, and distributed the "difference" among all participants in the "scheme".

It turned out that contractors purchased working materials from controlled companies, where the cost was 30 per cent higher than the market price," the statement said.

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During 2023-2025, they transferred almost UAH 50 million to the accounts of affiliated companies and cashed it out.

Expert examinations confirmed that the state-owned enterprise suffered losses in the above-mentioned amount.

During searches of the suspects' homes and offices, computer equipment, mobile phones and draft documents with evidence of illegal transactions were seized.

In addition, over 19 million hryvnias in cash was found.

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Currently, three organisers of the "scheme", two heads of private companies and their accomplice have been notified of suspicion for:

Part 5 of Article 191 (appropriation, embezzlement or acquisition of property through abuse of official position, committed on a particularly large scale by an organised group);

Part 3 of Article 209 (legalisation (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means).

The investigation is ongoing. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

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