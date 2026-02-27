No elections in Ukraine until ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again stated that holding nationwide elections requires Russia to agree to at least a two-month ceasefire.

The head of state said this in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

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Security required

According to the president, in order to hold elections, the Russian side must agree to at least a two-month ceasefire in Ukraine.

"We need security. We need our soldiers to vote. We have many security-related issues. People cannot run an election campaign under shelling and missile strikes," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Draft law on post-war elections to be presented in Rada soon, Stefanchuk says

The president noted that if Russia agrees to this, the Verkhovna Rada will seek to amend the election law to enable the vote to take place.

Zelenskyy added that his participation in the elections will depend on the conditions under which they are held — whether it will mark the end of the war and include security guarantees from the United States, or whether it will be merely a truce, that is, "a war on pause."

Background

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly intends to announce presidential elections and a referendum on 24 February — the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

For his part, Zelenskyy said he was hearing for the first time about plans to announce elections and a referendum on 24 February.

Read more: No one wants elections during war. Everyone fears their destabilising impact – Zelenskyy