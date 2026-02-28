EU is working to find diplomatic solutions, - Kallas on escalation in Middle East

The EU maintains contact with Israel and coordinates with Arab partners to explore diplomatic solutions to the situation in the Middle East.

This was reported on social media X by Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, according to Censor.NET.

The latest developments in the Middle East are dangerous, Kallas noted. She spoke about discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and other ministers in the region.

"The EU is also coordinating closely with its Arab partners to explore diplomatic avenues," the top EU diplomat wrote.

Kallas reminded everyone that the Iranian regime has already killed thousands of people, and its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, as well as its support for terrorist groups, pose a serious threat to global security.

"The EU has imposed tough sanctions against Iran and supported diplomatic solutions, particularly on the nuclear issue," she added.

At the same time, Kallas stressed that protecting civilians and complying with international humanitarian law remain a priority.

"Our consular network is fully engaged in facilitating the departure of EU citizens. Non-essential EU staff are being withdrawn from the region," she said.

In addition, the EU naval mission Aspides is on high alert in the Red Sea and ready to ensure the openness of the maritime corridor.

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Strikes on Iran on February 28