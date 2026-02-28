France calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting over events in Middle East

France initiates an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to events in the Middle East.

This was announced on social media X by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Censor.NET.

Macron's reaction

"I am in close contact with our European partners and friends in the Middle East," he says.

"The outbreak of war between the United States, Israel, and Iran has serious implications for international peace and security. At this critical moment, all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the security of our national territory, our citizens, and our interests in the Middle East," he added.

According to Macron, France is also ready to deploy the necessary resources to protect its closest partners if they request it.

Read more: EU is working to find diplomatic solutions, - Kallas on escalation in Middle East

Danger of escalation

"Further escalation is dangerous for everyone. It must be stopped. The Iranian regime must realize that it has no choice but to engage in good faith in negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as its activities that destabilize the region. This is absolutely essential for the security of everyone in the Middle East.

The Iranian people must also be able to freely build their future. The mass killings committed by the Islamic regime deprive it of legitimacy and demand the return of the people's voice. The sooner, the better," he concludes.

Strikes on Iran on February 28