In the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy continues its relentless "meat assaults," fighters from the SSU's Special Operations Centre "A" (Alpha) demonstrated the effectiveness of the latest technologies. According to Censor.NET, 30 Russian invaders were eliminated using innovative fiber-optic FPV drones.

These drones, connected to the operator by a thin cable, are invulnerable to enemy electronic warfare (EW) systems, allowing special forces to strike targets with surgical precision.

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Details of Alfa's combat operations:

Elimination of an assault group: Objective control footage records a series of strikes on concentrations of occupant infantry in the ruins of buildings and forest belts on the outskirts of Pokrovsk.

Technological advantage: The use of fiber optics allows for the transmission of an ideal image until the last second of impact. Even under a dense Russian EW dome, SBU drones continue to see the target and adjust their trajectory.

Result: Special forces eliminated up to 30 enemy personnel. The Pokrovsk direction remains a graveyard for elite and mobilized Russian units.

"Ukrainian fibre optic FPV drones destroy 30 Russian soldiers on the Pokrovsk front, Donetsk region," the video commentary says.

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The situation in the Pokrovsk direction:

Pokrovsk remains a priority target for the Kremlin. The enemy is trying to advance at any cost; however, the use of new types of weaponry by the Defense Forces, such as fiber-optic drones, significantly complicates the aggressor's logistics and assault actions.

Watch more: Defence Force drones "pushed" Russian infantryman who got stuck while trying to climb into dugout. VIDEO