Spain refuses to allow US to use its air bases for strikes against Iran

The Spanish government has refused to allow the US to use its military bases for strikes against Iran.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

Details

Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that Spain would not allow its military bases to be used for strikes against Iran, which it has condemned.

"Spanish bases are not being used for this operation, and they will not be used for anything that is not provided for in the agreement with the United States or that does not comply with the Charter of the United Nations," he said.

According to FlightRadar24, a service that tracks aircraft flights, 15 American aircraft took off from the Rota and Morón military bases in southern Spain over the weekend.

At least seven planes landed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Read more: Britain wants to involve specialists from Ukraine to shoot down Iranian drones in Persian Gulf – Starmer

Strikes on Iran on February 28