Spain refuses to allow US to use its air bases for strikes against Iran
The Spanish government has refused to allow the US to use its military bases for strikes against Iran.
This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that Spain would not allow its military bases to be used for strikes against Iran, which it has condemned.
"Spanish bases are not being used for this operation, and they will not be used for anything that is not provided for in the agreement with the United States or that does not comply with the Charter of the United Nations," he said.
According to FlightRadar24, a service that tracks aircraft flights, 15 American aircraft took off from the Rota and Morón military bases in southern Spain over the weekend.
At least seven planes landed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
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