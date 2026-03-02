NATO supports US actions against Iran but will not participate in the operation, — Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance will not participate in the operation against Iran.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the BBC.

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What is known?

"No, this is clearly a campaign led by Americans and Israelis," said the secretary general.

According to Rutte, NATO allies and "friends in the region" are facing "indiscriminate attacks" from Iran, so they are doing everything possible in this situation.

The NATO Secretary General also stressed that Iran poses a "threat" to Europe, Israel, and the surrounding region.

He added that Europe "fully supports" US actions in Iran.

Read more: Hegseth on Iran: US did not start this war, but under Trump’s leadership, we are finishing it

Strikes on Iran on February 28