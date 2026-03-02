ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
News US strikes on Iran
1 702 19

NATO supports US actions against Iran but will not participate in the operation, — Rutte

Rutte made a statement about the US operation in Iran: what is known?

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance will not participate in the operation against Iran.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the BBC.

More news on Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"No, this is clearly a campaign led by Americans and Israelis," said the secretary general.

According to Rutte, NATO allies and "friends in the region" are facing "indiscriminate attacks" from Iran, so they are doing everything possible in this situation.

The NATO Secretary General also stressed that Iran poses a "threat" to Europe, Israel, and the surrounding region.

He added that Europe "fully supports" US actions in Iran.

Read more: Hegseth on Iran: US did not start this war, but under Trump’s leadership, we are finishing it

Strikes on Iran on February 28

  • As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
  • Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
  • US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
  • Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
  • The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
  • On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
  • Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Author: 

Iran (802) NATO (2197) USA (7135) Mark Rutte (357)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 