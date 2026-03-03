As of end of 2025, Russians executed 337 Ukrainian POWs – Lubinets

As of the end of 2025, Russian invaders had executed 337 Ukrainian POWs.

This was stated by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets during an Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Torture within the framework of a session of the UN Human Rights Council, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"I emphasized that Russia has turned torture into state policy and is using it as a weapon.

According to UN data, more than 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to systematic torture, and as of the end of 2025, 337 Ukrainian prisoners of war were deliberately and brutally executed by Russians," the ombudsman said.

Lubinets called on the international community to urgently increase pressure on Russia, ensure full documentation of every crime, and bring those responsible to justice.

Read more: Ukraine investigates executions of 322 prisoners of war by Russian occupiers - Prosecutor General’s Office

Background

Earlier, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence reported that the practice of executing their own soldiers is widespread among Russian army commanders.

Watch more: Russians execute Ukrainian Armed Forces POWs: "If they surrender—kill them," DIU intercept. AUDIO