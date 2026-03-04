Ukrainian forces continue to systematically destroy enemy air defences directly on Russian territory. According to Censor.NET, operators from the National Guard's special forces unit "Lasar's Group" carried out a brilliant operation, destroying a launcher for the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system.

The strike was carried out in the Belgorod region, from where the occupiers regularly shell the Kharkiv region and try to cover their own military logistics.

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Details of the destruction of the "Triumph"

Cooperation of forces: The operation was the result of the coordinated work of several elite units. Reconnaissance and target tracking were provided by fighters of the 429th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems (OBBS) "Achilles" and the Operational Support Directorate (UOS) .

Instrument of retribution: A heavy bomber was used for the strike — a long-range drone capable of carrying a powerful payload.

Result: A direct hit on the launcher was recorded. The attack caused a large-scale fire and the detonation of anti-aircraft missiles. The cost of just one such launcher is estimated at tens of millions of dollars.

Watch more: Drones from 15th Brigade "Black Forest" destroyed Pantsir-S1 air defence system in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Strategic significance

The S-400 is the most modern and expensive air defence system in the Russian Federation's arsenal. The destruction of such complexes in border areas not only "blinds" the enemy, but also creates safe corridors for Ukrainian long-range artillery and aviation.

Watch more: Operators of 422nd LUFTWAFFE regiment hit occupiers’ Buk M1 air defence system. VIDEO