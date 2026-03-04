Merz explained to Trump on map why front line in Ukraine should not move towards West

During his meeting with Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz showed the US leader on a map why the front line in Ukraine should not move westward.

He spoke about this in an interview with ARD, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

The chancellor said that he had looked at a map of Ukraine with Trump.

"And I think that was important. I explained to him once again: the front line currently held by Ukraine must remain in place and cannot be pushed further west in favor of Russia, to the detriment of Ukraine," Merz emphasized.

He noted that strong defensive lines had been established along the line.

Read more: Merz called on Trump to increase pressure on Russia to end war: There will be no agreement on Ukraine without Europe’s participation

The chancellor stressed that if this front line falls, "the highway to Kyiv will be open," which would be unacceptable not only for Ukraine but also for Europeans.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining Ukraine's access to the Black Sea, drawing attention to the importance of Odesa as Ukraine's gateway to the Black Sea.

"This is the part that will continue to give Ukraine access to the Black Sea in the future. And it must remain that way," the chancellor added.

Overall, the German chancellor said that the atmosphere at the meeting with the US president was good.

Read more: Local pilot accidentally shoots down three US F-15 fighters over Kuwait - Wall Street Journal

Mertz's visit to the United States