Merz called on Trump to increase pressure on Russia to end war: There will be no agreement on Ukraine without Europe’s participation

After meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for increased pressure on Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

According to Merz, Moscow is deliberately dragging out the negotiation process and acting contrary to the expectations of the American side. He stressed that such tactics demonstrate the Kremlin's weakness, writes Censor.NET.

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Call for increased sanctions and political pressure

The chancellor stressed that during the negotiations in Washington, he appealed to Donald Trump to intensify pressure on Moscow and its leadership.

"Russia is stalling for time and, in doing so, is acting against the will of the American president. Today, I called for increased pressure on Moscow," Merz said.

He believes that only tougher measures on the part of the US can force the Russian leadership to make concessions and bring the war to an end.

See also: Trump and Merz discuss military operation against Iran

The need for Europe to participate in the negotiations

Merz separately emphasised the importance of expanding the format of the negotiations. He advocated involving European states in the process alongside the US, Ukraine and Russia.

The chancellor noted that without the active role of the European Union and close partners, in particular the United Kingdom, it will be difficult to achieve a sustainable peace agreement.

According to him, a consolidated position of the West is a key condition for real progress in diplomatic efforts to end the war.

The day before, Ukrainian President Zelensky discussed the situation in Ukraine and contacts with other leaders with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

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