Local pilot accidentally shoots down three US F-15 fighters over Kuwait - Wall Street Journal

Three American F-15 fighter jets were accidentally shot down by a local pilot over Kuwait.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to Censor.NET with reference to "UP".

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"According to an American official, the F/A-18 pilot fired three missiles at American aircraft. All three American aircraft crashed, but their pilots ejected safely," the publication states.

According to WSJ sources, the incident occurred shortly after several Iranian drones entered Kuwaiti airspace and one of them struck a tactical operations center at a commercial port, killing six US military personnel.

Watch more: Local residents inquired about the condition of American female pilot who ejected after crash in Kuwait. VIDEO

He added that Kuwaiti officials were on high alert when their radars detected the approaching aircraft, so they opened fire on them.

A representative of the US Central Command declined to comment.

"The incident is under investigation, and the official cause of the crash may change," writes The Wall Street Journal.

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

In response, Tehran began attacking Israel, American bases, and civilian targets in the Persian Gulf countries.

Due to attacks and threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critically important strategic chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil consumption passes, global oil prices have risen sharply and stock markets have fallen.

Read more: Trump and Merz discussed military action against Iran