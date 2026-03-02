Local residents inquired about the condition of American female pilot who ejected after crash in Kuwait. VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing an American female pilot ejecting from her F-15E fighter jet following an accident in Kuwait. The incident occurred on the morning of 2 March during Operation "Epic Fury".
According to Censor.NET, all crew members survived, and local residents who approached the pilot after she ejected asked about her condition and thanked her for her help.
The US Central Command confirmed that the crews are safe and that an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.
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