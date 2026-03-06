Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 UAVs. Air defense destroyed 111 enemy drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of March 6, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 141 drones, including about 100 "Shaheds". The attacks were repelled by the Air Force, air defense forces, electronic warfare forces, and mobile fire groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted coming from the following directions:

Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;

Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea.

The result of the work of the air defense forces

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Twenty-four strike UAVs were recorded hitting 16 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling at one location.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 5 March – Air Force (updated)