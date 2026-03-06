United States continues to support IAEA’s work in Ukraine, State Department deputy spokesperson says

The United States continues to support the IAEA’s work in Ukraine despite refusing to sign the Agency’s Board of Governors resolution on 5 March.

This was stated by State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Censor.NET reports.

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US procedural actions are being deliberately distorted

"The United States made clear during the vote that it continues to support the IAEA’s important work in Ukraine, especially at key nuclear facilities," Pigott wrote.

According to him, the US procedural actions "regarding ending repetitive and unnecessary resolutions are being deliberately distorted to stoke controversy."

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Threat to nuclear safety

He also quoted the US statement delivered during the IAEA meeting.

"The reported grid instability, damage to energy infrastructure, disconnections of power lines…all directly threaten nuclear safety. We implore parties to refrain from actions that further imperil nuclear safety," Pigott added.

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