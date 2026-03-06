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United States continues to support IAEA’s work in Ukraine, State Department deputy spokesperson says

US says it still supports IAEA work in Ukraine

The United States continues to support the IAEA’s work in Ukraine despite refusing to sign the Agency’s Board of Governors resolution on 5 March.

This was stated by State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Censor.NET reports.

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US procedural actions are being deliberately distorted

"The United States made clear during the vote that it continues to support the IAEA’s important work in Ukraine, especially at key nuclear facilities," Pigott wrote.

According to him, the US procedural actions "regarding ending repetitive and unnecessary resolutions are being deliberately distorted to stoke controversy."

Read more: This spring Russians do not intend to reduce number of strikes on critical infrastructure, Zelenskyy says

Threat to nuclear safety

He also quoted the US statement delivered during the IAEA meeting.

"The reported grid instability, damage to energy infrastructure, disconnections of power lines…all directly threaten nuclear safety. We implore parties to refrain from actions that further imperil nuclear safety," Pigott added.

Read more: Russian strikes on Kharkiv region energy infrastructure leave about 20,000 without power

US says it still supports IAEA work in Ukraine

Background

  • As reported earlier, on 24 February 2026, the United States abstained in the vote on the UN General Assembly resolution "On advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

  • "

    On 5 March, the IAEA Board of Governors backed a resolution condemning Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as a threat to nuclear safety. The United States, together with Russia, China and Niger, voted against it.

Author: 

US Department of State (447) IAEA (292) USA (7139)
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