Enemy attacked with two Iskander missiles and 117 UAVs, 98 drones were destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of 8 March, Russian troops attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from the Rostov and Voronezh regions of Russia), as well as 117 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs, about 70 of which were Shaheds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 98 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

See also: Explosions heard in Kharkiv: enemy strikes Saltivskyi district with drone

Consequences

"Two ballistic missiles and 19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations," the Air Force reported.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of Sunday, 8 March, Russian drones attacked Ukrainian cities.