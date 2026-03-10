Government urged to create Coordination HQ to coordinate coordination HQs: They are "multiplying" headquarters that do nothing

A draft resolution has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada on an appeal by parliament to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the need to create a Coordination Headquarters to coordinate the coordination headquarters.

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What is known?

One of the authors of the document, Volodymyr Ariev, an MP from the European Solidarity faction, said in a comment to Censor.NET that the initiative had two goals:

"To show the full absurdity of creating various coordination headquarters on energy issues, under the president, the government, and even the Kyiv City State Administration. What is needed is not to multiply headquarters, but for the government to do its job. We simply wanted to demonstrate the absurdity of their administrative and bureaucratic efforts.

The second goal was to show that satirical legislative initiatives attract attention here. At the same time, European Solidarity has consistently said that, for example, order needs to be brought to mobilization and terms of service, so that a reasonable mechanism can be found where people cannot simply remain in the current circumstances in service forever. Because this whole TCR story has proved ineffective. Plus, additional mechanisms for financing defense by abandoning the authorities’ pet projects. European Solidarity registers draft laws that the authorities ignore. And now there has been resonance. Perhaps other legislative initiatives our Defense Forces need will also get attention."

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Ariev said he had not yet seen the government’s reaction to the proposal.

"But Motovylovets (the first deputy head of the Servant of the People faction — ed.) today did not get up from his seat in the Verkhovna Rada. He was much quieter than during previous parliamentary sessions. What can the government do? Stop multiplying unnecessary structures and get down to work within the framework of ministries’ normal operations," the MP added.

Reason

According to the politician, the initiative is only a way to draw the government’s attention.

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"How many times has it been said: stop multiplying these headquarters — they duplicate one another. Instead of work, there is only the appearance of work. Are we not being heard? Okay. We will use other means to attract attention. Is this kind of trolling timely? In every war, humor has been a спасіння. If we do not have psychological relief, then we should recall what Munchausen said: ‘All the stupid things on earth are done with a serious expression on one’s face.’

People can reflect even without this resolution on how they will get through the next winter. It certainly will not provide answers to those questions. But this should have been thought about a little earlier, when power was handed into one set of hands. However, since this is how it turned out, society must put pressure on the government so that it comes to its senses and abandons PR and imitation of activity," Ariev stressed.

The MP believes the authorities need to be questioned.

"In particular, Kyiv residents who were thrown out of the 2026-2027 winter preparation program should do this. They definitely should be asking these questions even without this resolution. If people begin demanding adequacy from the government, I will already consider that we did not register this resolution in vain. How should they demand it? Cardboards worked, didn’t they? Citizens must self-organize so that the authorities can see the initiative is coming from below, not from above. Especially since rallies can now be held on social media — everyone has access to them," the lawmaker concluded.

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