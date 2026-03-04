Slovakia agrees to terminate agreement on emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine

Slovak transmission system operator SEPS has announced its intention to terminate its contract with "Ukrenergo" for emergency electricity supplies.

This was reported by Dennik N, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Details

They reported that the Slovak government had made the decision.

SEPS Director Martin Magat said that Ukraine last received emergency electricity supplies in January.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had previously asked SEPS to stop emergency supplies to Ukraine due to the failure to resume oil supplies through "Druzhba".

Read more: Orbán and Fico did not express any gratitude to Ukraine for restoring "Druzhba," only statements that we owe them, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

On January 27, Russian occupation forces launched a strike on a critical infrastructure facility of the Naftogaz Group in western Ukraine. The likely target of the attack was Ukraine's largest oil pumping station located in Brody, which ensures the operation of the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The Prime Ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, accused Ukraine of delaying the restoration of the pipeline's operation due to "political motives." On February 18, the authorities of these two countries announced the cessation of petroleum product exports to Ukraine in response to the halt of Russian oil transit through Ukraine.

Furthermore, Fico warned that Slovakia would also review its support for Ukraine's European integration and might suspend electricity supplies.

At the same time, Hungary received permission to import Russian oil via an alternative maritime route through Croatia, with subsequent transportation via pipeline.

Read more: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to threats from Hungary and Slovakia: Ultimatums should be sent to Kremlin, not to Kyiv